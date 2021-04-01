Riot Headline 2021 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 1, 2021

The Vines by Shelley Nolden.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Vines by Shelley Nolden.

Today's Featured Deals

When We Left Cuba
$1.99When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton
Get This Deal
The A.I. Who Loved Me
$2.99The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
The Diviners
$3.99The Diviners by Libba Bray
Get This Deal
Night of the Mannequins
$3.99Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Freedom Is a Constant Struggle
$1.99Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis
Get This Deal
Joy at Work
$2.99Joy at Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict for $2.99

Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99

The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben for $1.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton by $2.99

The Two Mrs. Grenvilles by Dominick Dunne for $1.99

Go: A Coming of Age Novel by Kazuki Kaneshiro, translated by Takami Nieda for $0.99

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Two Mrs. Grenvilles by Dominick Dunne for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Love Warrior by Glennon Doyle for $2.99

Daring to Drive by Manal al-Sharif for $1.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

The Electric Hotel by Domonic Smith for $1.99

Geekerella by Ashley Poston for $2.99

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de Léon for $2.99

Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen for $3.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99

The Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan for $1.99

Roses and Rot by Kat Howard for $1.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Rust by Eliese Colette Goldbach for $2.99

Eloquent Rage by Brittney Cooper for $2.99

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay, Ming Doyle, and Jordie Bellaire for $4.99

Lady Killers by Tori Telfer for $1.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova for $1.99

Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99

Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!