Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for October 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Mary Poppins Series Collection
$2.99 Mary Poppins Series Collection by P. L. Travers
Get This Deal
Buffalo Bird Girl
$1.99 Buffalo Bird Girl by S. D. Nelson
Get This Deal
A Tale of Two Castles
$1.99 A Tale of Two Castles by Gail Carson Levine
Get This Deal
A Kid's Guide to Arab American History
$2.99 A Kid's Guide to Arab American History by Yvonne Wakim Dennis & Maha Addasi
Get This Deal