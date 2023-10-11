Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for October 11, 2023 Deals Oct 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Captain Freddy Counts Down to School by Elizabeth Shreeve & Joey Chou Get This Deal $2.50 The Underworld Chronicles: Books 1 - 3 by Jennifer A. Nielsen Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost: Thirteen Haunting Tales to Tell by Illustratus Get This Deal $1.99 Steven Universe: The Tale of Steven by Rebecca Sugar, Elle Michalka, Angie Wang Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Here are the Best Horror Novels of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads The Best New Book Releases Out October 10, 2023 The National Book Awards Winners: A Retrospective Look Again: 10 Great 2023 Mysteries You May Have Missed The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals for October