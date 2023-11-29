Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for November 29, 2023 Deals Nov 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono Get This Deal $4.99 A World Full of Nature Stories by Angela McAllister & Hannah Bess Ross Get This Deal $1.99 The Longest Letsgoboy by Derick Wilder & Catia Chien Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble Quiz: Can You Guess the Last Lines from These 10 Classic Novels? The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Crunched The Best New Book Releases Out November 28, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists