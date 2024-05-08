Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for May 8, 2024 Deals May 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99A World Without Heroes by Brandon MullGet This Deal$2.50Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists by Andrea Beaty & David RobertsGet This Deal $2.99A Spoonful of Time by Flora AhnGet This Deal$2.99I Am Golden by Eva Chen & Sophie DiaoGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels The Best New Book Releases Out May 7, 2024 The Winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Have Been Announced The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week This Heartbreaking Novel is the Newest Oprah Book Club Pick Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries