Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 20, 2024 Deals Mar 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Happy Easter, Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen Get This Deal $2.99 Hurricane Child by Kacen Callender Get This Deal $0.99 The Oregon Trail: Oregon City or Bust! by Jesse Wiley Get This Deal $1.99 Pi in the Sky by Wendy Mass Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out The Best New Book Releases Out March 19, 2024 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written Why Ban Books When You Can Ban Book Awards?: Suburban Illinois District Cancels Caudill Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists