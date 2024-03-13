Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 13, 2024

Today’s Featured Deals

Chilling with Ghosts
$2.99 Chilling with Ghosts by Insha Fitzpatrick 
The Fairy-Tale Detectives (Sisters Grimm #1)
$1.99 The Fairy-Tale Detectives (Sisters Grimm #1) by Michael Buckley
Timelines of Science
$1.99 Timelines of Science by DK Smithsonian
The Royal Ball
$1.99 The Royal Ball by Melody Mews
The Deadlands: Hunted
$2.99 The Deadlands: Hunted by Skye Melki-Wegner
The Year of the Book
$1.99 The Year of the Book by Andrea Cheng
Five, Six, Seven, Nate!
$1.99 Five, Six, Seven, Nate! by Tim Federle
Clara Lee and the Apple Pie Dream
$1.99 Clara Lee and the Apple Pie Dream by Jenny Han
