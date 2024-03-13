Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 13, 2024 Deals Mar 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Chilling with Ghosts by Insha Fitzpatrick Get This Deal $1.99 The Fairy-Tale Detectives (Sisters Grimm #1) by Michael Buckley Get This Deal $1.99 Timelines of Science by DK Smithsonian Get This Deal $1.99 The Royal Ball by Melody Mews Get This Deal $2.99 The Deadlands: Hunted by Skye Melki-Wegner Get This Deal $1.99 The Year of the Book by Andrea Cheng Get This Deal $1.99 Five, Six, Seven, Nate! by Tim Federle Get This Deal $1.99 Clara Lee and the Apple Pie Dream by Jenny Han Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate The Best New Book Releases Out March 12, 2024 13 Book Club Picks For March 2024, From Oprah to NYPL's Teen Banned Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Must-Read YA Duologies WTF is Up with ACOTAR?