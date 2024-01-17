Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for January 17, 2024 Deals Jan 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 The Fairy Books of Many Colors Volume One by Andrew Lang Get This Deal $1.99 Fitting In by Haruka Aoki & John Olson Get This Deal $2.99 Greenwild by Pari Thomson Get This Deal $2.99 The Haunter (Goosebumps Most Wanted) by R. L. Stine Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 23 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in 2023 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out January 16, 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 25 of the Best Self-Improvement Books to Read in 2024 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023