Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for December 6, 2023 Deals Dec 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang Get This Deal $1.99 Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton Get This Deal $1.99 Breadcrumbs by Anne Ursu Get This Deal $0.99 Mouse and Mole: A Winter Wonderland by Wong Herbert Yee Get This Deal