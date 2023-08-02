Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2023 Deals Aug 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch by Julie Abe Get This Deal $1.99 Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper Get This Deal $2.99 The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone by Jaclyn Moriarty Get This Deal $5.99 Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi Get This Deal $1.99 Mice Skating by Annie Silvestro and Teagan White Get This Deal $1.99 Classic Starts: Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, Lucy Corvino Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series 8 Award-Winning Literary Fiction Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Comics and Graphic Novels of the Year, According to the Eisner Awards