Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for August 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch
$1.99 Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch by Julie Abe
Small Town Pride
$1.99 Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper
The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone
$2.99 The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone by Jaclyn Moriarty
Aru Shah and the End of Time
$5.99 Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
Mice Skating
$1.99 Mice Skating by Annie Silvestro and Teagan White
Classic Starts: Treasure Island
$1.99 Classic Starts: Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, Lucy Corvino
