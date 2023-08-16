Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for August 16, 2023 Deals Aug 16, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 You Are (Not) Small by Anna Kang & Christopher Weyant Get This Deal $2.50 Anni Dreams of Biryani by Namita Moolani Mehra & Chaaya Prabhat Get This Deal $2.99 The 143-Story Treehouse: Camping Trip Chaos! by Andy Griffiths & Terry Denton Get This Deal $1.99 Ocean (DK Eyewitness) by DK Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads 20 Must-Read Books About Books Here are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of Fall 10 Books You Didn't Know Were Getting Adapted 9 of the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA Fantasy The Best New Book Releases Out August 15, 2023