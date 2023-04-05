Book Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2023

We Are Water Protectors
$2.99 We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade
Outside In
$2.99 Outside In by Deborah Underwood, Cindy Derby
The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable
$1.99 The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable by Aaron Blabey
Kindness is my Superpower
$2.50 Kindness is my Superpower by Alicia Ortego
Ramona the Pest
$1.99 Ramona the Pest by Beverly Cleary
Ramona Quimby, Age 8
$1.99 Ramona Quimby, Age 8 by Beverly Cleary
The Mouse and the Motorcycle
$1.99 The Mouse and the Motorcycle by Beverly Cleary
Socks
$1.99 Socks by Beverly Cleary
Over and Under the Rainforest
$1.99 Over and Under the Rainforest by Kate Messner, Christopher Silas Neale
Simon B. Rhymin'
$1.99 Simon B. Rhymin' by Dwayne Reed
