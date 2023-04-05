Book Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2023 Deals Apr 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade Get This Deal $2.99 Outside In by Deborah Underwood, Cindy Derby Get This Deal $1.99 The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable by Aaron Blabey Get This Deal $2.50 Kindness is my Superpower by Alicia Ortego Get This Deal $1.99 Ramona the Pest by Beverly Cleary Get This Deal $1.99 Ramona Quimby, Age 8 by Beverly Cleary Get This Deal $1.99 The Mouse and the Motorcycle by Beverly Cleary Get This Deal $1.99 Socks by Beverly Cleary Get This Deal $1.99 Over and Under the Rainforest by Kate Messner, Christopher Silas Neale Get This Deal $1.99 Simon B. Rhymin' by Dwayne Reed Get This Deal You Might Also Like Amazon is Closing Book Depository at the End of April The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 11 Exciting New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases Out in April 2023 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written The Racial Slur that Everyone Is Okay With (and Why We Shouldn't Be)