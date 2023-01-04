Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for January 4, 2023 Deals Jan 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Featured Deals $3.99 Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians by Brandon Sanderson Get This Deal $2.99 Nowhere Boy by Katherine Marsh Get This Deal $1.99 A Chair for My Mother by Vera B. Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Friends Are Friends, Forever by Dane Liu Get This Deal You Might Also Like New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With January 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations 8 Magical Mystery Books to Get Lost In 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Book Riot's 2023 Read Harder Challenge Book Storage for Small Spaces: 11 Creative Solutions