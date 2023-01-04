Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for January 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Featured Deals

Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians
$3.99 Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians by Brandon Sanderson
Get This Deal
Nowhere Boy 
$2.99 Nowhere Boy  by Katherine Marsh
Get This Deal
A Chair for My Mother
$1.99 A Chair for My Mother by Vera B. Williams
Get This Deal
Friends Are Friends, Forever
$2.99 Friends Are Friends, Forever by Dane Liu
Get This Deal