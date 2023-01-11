Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Books Deals for January 11, 2023 Deals Jan 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Featured Deals $1.99 Bluestar's Prophecy by Erin Hunter Get This Deal $2.99 Pawcasso by Remy Lai Get This Deal $1.99 The Sea of Trolls by Nancy Farmer Get This Deal $1.99 Gracefully Grayson by Ami Polonsky Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 9 Self-Help Books That Actually Help The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Space Horror Books Like the Dead Space Remake New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week