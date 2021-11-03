Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for November 3, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Oni Press

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press

Featured Deals

A Friend for Henry
$1.99 A Friend for Henry by Jenn Bailey
Get This Deal
Random Acts of Kittens
$3.99 Random Acts of Kittens by Yamile Saied Mendez
Get This Deal
The Wednesday Wars
$2.99 The Wednesday Wars by Gary D. Schmidt
Get This Deal
Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen
$2.99 Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen by Debbi Michiko Florence
Get This Deal