Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for November 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Triumph Books

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by sponsored by Triumph Books

Featured Deals

We Are Water Protectors
$2.99 We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom
Get This Deal
Premeditated Myrtle
$2.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Get This Deal
Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen
$2.99 Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen by Debbie Michiko Florence
Get This Deal
The Way Past Winter 
$2.99 The Way Past Winter  by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations