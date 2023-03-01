Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for March 1, 2023

Super Rooster
$3.99 Super Rooster by Maureen Wright, Rob McClurkan
Cat's Cradle: The Golden Twine
$2.99 Cat's Cradle: The Golden Twine by Jo Rioux
Root Magic
$1.99 Root Magic by Eden Royce
Mae Among the Stars
$2.99 Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, Stasia Burrington
Love in the Library
$1.99 Love in the Library by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Yas Imamura
Harry and the Guinea Pig
$2.99 Harry and the Guinea Pig by Gene Zion, Margaret Bloy Graham
