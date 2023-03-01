Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for March 1, 2023 Deals Mar 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Super Rooster by Maureen Wright, Rob McClurkan Get This Deal $2.99 Cat's Cradle: The Golden Twine by Jo Rioux Get This Deal $1.99 Root Magic by Eden Royce Get This Deal $2.99 Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, Stasia Burrington Get This Deal $1.99 Love in the Library by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Yas Imamura Get This Deal $2.99 Harry and the Guinea Pig by Gene Zion, Margaret Bloy Graham Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023