Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for February 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Nigel and the Moon
$1.99 Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady, Grace Zhang
Hey That's MY Monster!
$3.99 Hey That's MY Monster! by Amanda Noll, Howard McWilliam
InvestiGators
$3.99 InvestiGators by John Patrick Green
P.S. Be Eleven
$1.99 P.S. Be Eleven by Rita Williams-Garcia
They All Saw a Cat
$1.99 They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel
Ty's Travels: Zip, Zoom!
$1.99 Ty's Travels: Zip, Zoom! by Kelly Starling Lyons, Nina Mata
