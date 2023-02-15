Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for February 15, 2023 Deals Feb 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady, Grace Zhang Get This Deal $3.99 Hey That's MY Monster! by Amanda Noll, Howard McWilliam Get This Deal $3.99 InvestiGators by John Patrick Green Get This Deal $1.99 P.S. Be Eleven by Rita Williams-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel Get This Deal $1.99 Ty's Travels: Zip, Zoom! by Kelly Starling Lyons, Nina Mata Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books