Riot Headline House Hearing on Book Bans Set for This Week: Tune In Here
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children Deals of the Day for April 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Lerner Publishing Group

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group

Featured Books

I Funny
$0.99 I Funny by James Patterson
Get This Deal
The Jumbies
$1.99 The Jumbies by Tracey Baptiste
Get This Deal
Skunk and Badger
$1.99 Skunk and Badger by Amy Timberlake
Get This Deal
Every Soul a Star
$1.99 Every Soul a Star by Wendy Mass
Get This Deal