This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Macmillan eDeals Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan eDeals to giveaway one Kindle Paperwhite. Enter the form and sign-up for the Macmillan eDeals newsletter for a chance to win! Here's a little more about the Macmillan eDeals newsletter: Be the first to hear about our down-priced eBooks across a variety of genres from your favorite authors, starting at $2.99!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 464, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Old Books Postcards: Brighten someone’s day with these old books postcards! ($7+)

Bookish Stickers: Now is the time to stock up for your brand new planners! ($12)

Pemberley Candle: This candle is clever and hilarious, and the perfect gift for Austen fans who really don’t need another copy of the beloved books. ($24)

Powered by Books Enamel Pin: I never thought about identifying as being book powered before, but I love this. ($10)

Walt Whitman Wall Art: Forge your own destiny with this inspirational quote from poet Walt Whitman. ($9)