This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

FSG Work in Progress Book Riot is teaming up with FSG's Work in Progress Newsletter to give away a year's subscription to TBR at the hardcover level! Our book subscription service pairs you with a professional book nerd who creates your own tailored book recommendations. You get the best books you didn’t know you were looking for, and a reading experience that's expertly-curated with recommendations that are as diverse and exciting as books and readers are.Here's a little more about FSG's Work in Progress Newsletter: A weekly literary fiction newsletter with a compendium of original works, exclusive excerpts, and interviews with authors from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 453, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Endless TBR Magnet: This is a vibe.

Library Print Set: Spruce up your space with these library prints!

Read the Rainbow Enamel Pin: Because books are better when they’re inclusive!

Make Me Your Villain Reuseable Cup: Calling all Shadow and Bone fans! If a certain Darkling makes you thirsty…this one’s for you.

Fairytale Book Sleeve: Keep your magical reads protected!