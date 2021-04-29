Riot Headline Authors Form a Task Force After Disney Refuses to Pay Them
Book Fetish: Volume 453

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 453, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Endless TBR Magnet: This is a vibe.

Library Print Set: Spruce up your space with these library prints!

Read the Rainbow Enamel Pin: Because books are better when they’re inclusive!

Make Me Your Villain Reuseable Cup: Calling all Shadow and Bone fans! If a certain Darkling makes you thirsty…this one’s for you.

Fairytale Book Sleeve: Keep your magical reads protected!

