Book Fetish: Volume 452
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 452, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
A Midsummer’s Night Tea: The perfect beverage for any Shakespeare fans!
Secret Garden Mug: I love the bright colors and the whimsical design of this mug! It feels very retro.
Moby-Dick Candle: This candle’s packaging is hilarious, and do yourself a favor and check out this shop’s other listings if you need a laugh!
Always Reading Breastfeeding Mom Pin: Mother’s Day is coming up, and if you have a bookish mom in your life, this is perfect!
Skeleton Reader Sticker: When you’re dead, but you also love books.