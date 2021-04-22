This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 452, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

A Midsummer’s Night Tea: The perfect beverage for any Shakespeare fans!

Secret Garden Mug: I love the bright colors and the whimsical design of this mug! It feels very retro.

Moby-Dick Candle: This candle’s packaging is hilarious, and do yourself a favor and check out this shop’s other listings if you need a laugh!

Always Reading Breastfeeding Mom Pin: Mother’s Day is coming up, and if you have a bookish mom in your life, this is perfect!

Skeleton Reader Sticker: When you’re dead, but you also love books.