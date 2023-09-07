Book Fetish: Vol. 511

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.
Looking for candles with scents that’ll further immerse you into your favorite novel? At Frostbeard we sell book lovers’ candles in a wide range of scents, so you can feel like you’re exploring a Bookstore, studying inside Oxford Library, or Reading at the Cafe. Our candles are made with soy wax and hand-selected fragrance oils, making them a more sustainable and luxurious option for you to burn while reading. Browse our wide collection of bookish fragrances, and pick out the scents you like most or feel would pair perfectly with the book you plan to start reading. Shop now!
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 511, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Book Page Bouquet ($79): If you’re walking down the aisle any time soon or just want an evergreen bouquet for your house, this bookish option is lovely.