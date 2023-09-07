Enamel pin in the shape of a brown book with an orange leaf on it
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Vol. 511

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah Price

Senior Contributing Editor

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.

View All posts by Tirzah Price
Frostbeard Studio

Looking for candles with scents that’ll further immerse you into your favorite novel? At Frostbeard we sell book lovers’ candles in a wide range of scents, so you can feel like you’re exploring a Bookstore, studying inside Oxford Library, or Reading at the Cafe. Our candles are made with soy wax and hand-selected fragrance oils, making them a more sustainable and luxurious option for you to burn while reading. Browse our wide collection of bookish fragrances, and pick out the scents you like most or feel would pair perfectly with the book you plan to start reading. Shop now!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 511, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Page Bouquet ($79): If you’re walking down the aisle any time soon or just want an evergreen bouquet for your house, this bookish option is lovely.

A bouquet of roses made out of book pages.

Leather Embossed Fall Bookmark ($13): Fall is coming, and you can get into the season with these gorgeous bookmarks.

A set of three leather bookmarks embossed with leaves

Book Shop Candle ($29): Speaking of getting into the season, give me all the cozy bookish scents and vibes! This has the scents of mahogany, cedar, vanilla, and leather, perfect for a fall afternoon!

a photo of a candle in a glass jar labeled Book Shop sitting on a book

Book Lover Matchbox ($3): And these match boxes make the perfect addition to any bookish candles you might be gifting (or keeping for yourself) this season!

A cardboard matchbox with a stamp of an open book on top of two more books

Fall Books Enamel Pin ($10): Fall book vibes forever.

Enamel pin in the shape of a brown book with an orange leaf on it