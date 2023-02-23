Book Fetish: Vol. 504
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 504, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Reader, I Married Him Mug ($20): The perfect bookish gift for your reader friend who is getting married!
Library-Themed Project Bag ($12): Book nerds tend to be crafters too, and this little project bag is perfect for all your crafting needs!
Library Card To-Do List ($8): Slay your to-do list in bookish style!
Fun Dog-Themed Book Sleeve ($26): Calling all bookish dog people!
Reading is My Jam Bookmark ($5): This makes me hungry for tea time!