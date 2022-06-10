Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: June 10, 2022 Deals Jun 10, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $$3.99 The Earth in Her Hands by Jennifer Jewell Get This Deal $1.99 Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life by Marta McDowell Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel Get This Deal $2.99 Brown Sugar Kitchen by Tanya Holland Get This Deal $1.99 Prep: The Essential College Cookbook by Katie Sullivan Morford Get This Deal $2.99 The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming Get This Deal $2.99 The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker Get This Deal $2.99 Treme: Stories and Recipes from the Heart of New Orleans by Lolis Eric Elie Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of 2022 So Far 15 of the Best Mystery Romance Books 8 New Historical Fiction Reads Set During and After WWII An Extremely Scientific and Not At All Biased Ranking of the Misters Darcy The 100 Most Influential Queer Books of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now