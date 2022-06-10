Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: June 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Earth in Her Hands
$$3.99 The Earth in Her Hands by Jennifer Jewell
Get This Deal
Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life
$1.99 Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life by Marta McDowell
Get This Deal
The Secret History of Food
$1.99 The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel
Get This Deal
Brown Sugar Kitchen
$2.99 Brown Sugar Kitchen by Tanya Holland
Get This Deal
Prep: The Essential College Cookbook
$1.99 Prep: The Essential College Cookbook by Katie Sullivan Morford
Get This Deal
The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners
$2.99 The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming
Get This Deal
The Art of Gathering
$2.99 The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker
Get This Deal
Treme: Stories and Recipes from the Heart of New Orleans
$2.99 Treme: Stories and Recipes from the Heart of New Orleans by Lolis Eric Elie
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy