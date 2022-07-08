Misc Deals Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: July 8, 2022 Deals Jul 8, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lifestyle and Self-Development $1.99 Lagom: Not Too Little, Not Too Much: The Swedish Art of Living a Balanced, Happy Life by Niki Brantmark Get This Deal $3.99 The Modern Herbal Dispensatory: A Medicine-Making Guide by Thomas Easley and Steven Horne Get This Deal Food and Cooking $3.99 Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home by Marcus Samuelsson Get This Deal $1.99 Indian Cookery Course by Monisha Bharadwaj Get This Deal Interesting and Compelling Nonfiction $3.99 You're the Only One I've Told: The Stories Behind Abortion by Meera Shah Get This Deal $1.99 The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary by Simon Winchester Get This Deal $1.99 All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Continent: Travels in Small Town America by Bill Bryson Get This Deal You Might Also Like Summer Scares: 18 Horror Books That Will Chill You to the Bone this Season 11 of the Best Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books Out in July 15 Legendary Books About King Arthur The Devilish History of the Wicked Bible 10 Of The Best Fantasy Series to Read via Audiobook I Cooked My Way Through a Jane Austen Cookbook. Here's How It Went.