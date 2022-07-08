Misc Deals

Book Deals in Nonfiction, Lifestyle, and Cooking: July 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lifestyle and Self-Development

Lagom: Not Too Little, Not Too Much: The Swedish Art of Living a Balanced, Happy Life
$1.99 Lagom: Not Too Little, Not Too Much: The Swedish Art of Living a Balanced, Happy Life by Niki Brantmark
Get This Deal
The Modern Herbal Dispensatory: A Medicine-Making Guide
$3.99 The Modern Herbal Dispensatory: A Medicine-Making Guide by Thomas Easley and Steven Horne
Get This Deal

Food and Cooking

Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home
$3.99 Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home by Marcus Samuelsson
Get This Deal
Indian Cookery Course
$1.99 Indian Cookery Course by Monisha Bharadwaj
Get This Deal

Interesting and Compelling Nonfiction

You're the Only One I've Told: The Stories Behind Abortion
$3.99 You're the Only One I've Told: The Stories Behind Abortion by Meera Shah
Get This Deal
The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary
$1.99 The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary by Simon Winchester
Get This Deal
All You Can Ever Know
$1.99 All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
The Lost Continent: Travels in Small Town America
$2.99 The Lost Continent: Travels in Small Town America by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy