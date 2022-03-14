cookie cutter reading "welcome to book club, bitches."
Show Your Book Club Pride With These Book Club Gifts

Are you in a book club? Are you one of those people in a book club who loves to talk about book club? Then you’re in for a treat. Whether you’re looking for book club gifts for yourself or to share with fellow clubbers, you’ll find a ton of fun goods to show off all things book club.

I’m not a book club person — I am not great with deadlines on reading. I did take part in an online club pre-pandemic, but otherwise, I’m mostly a solo reader. That said, I’ve always envied and admired those who are engaged in a book club, whether or not it has anything to do with reading the book. I have fond memories of one of my high school teachers inviting us over to dinner for a book club discussion back in the day, and it was such a great way to get to know my fellow classmates, as well as my teacher in a relaxed, ungraded situation (I recognize how weird it sounds a teacher invited us to his house, but there were permission slips and plenty of safety nets in place to ensure safety, etc.).

Whether you’re an active book clubber or are itching to get involved in one or are simply engaged in talking about books online in informal ways, you’ll want to treat yourself to some of these fun book club gifts.

Book Club Gifts for Readers

Lavender and blue pin that reads "book club or bust" in vintage font. It has a book with a smiling face on it and some flowers.

Pop this vintage-inspired pin to your tote bag because book club is serious business. $3

Blue t-shirt with light yellow font reading "book club."

Make sure you wear this book club T-shirt while wearing and discussing your latest club pick. $24, limited sizes as of writing.

Card reading "what do you think the main character's favorite food is? why?"

Get stuck on how to start a book club discussion or simply want to add some new questions to your conversation? These downloadable questions will make for a fun time. $10

White tote bag on a white background. There is a blue book on the tote which reads "book club."

You need a tote bag to bring to book club, so why not this book club tote? $10

Image of a light yellow candle behind books and in front of a mimosa.

While you’re reading, light up a book club inspired candle. It’s got the scent of mimosas, mojitos, and a little spice. $13 and up.

A colorful blanket that reads "late night book club." It's being held in front of a person outside.

The perfect book club reading blanket or the PERFECT book club reading blanket? $50

Image of an iron on patch that reads "book club" and has a colorful shelf of books.

Grown ups deserve more iron on patches, and this book club patch would work great on your denim jacket. $5

Image of a wooden bookmark with three orange, pink, and yellow circles. I reads "I heart my book club.."

Save your place with an “I heart my book club” bookmark. $5. You can also snag this in a keychain.

Image of a stemless wine glass that reads "what happens at book club stays at book club." It's on a white marble countertop.

Enjoy your book club libations in a thematic wine glass. $15 and up.

Image of a white mug with a black handle. It has black text reading "book club squad."

Prefer a cup of coffee or tea during your book club meetings? This book club squad mug has you covered. $15 and up.

Image of a blue sticker in the shape of a book. It reads "book club" and is held by a white hand.

Keep track of your most important agenda item in your planner with a book club sticker. $3 and up.

Two gray sweatshirts, each with green ink. One says "paperback book club" and the other says "hardback book club."

Take your pick: hardcover or paperback. $42 for this cozy embroidered sweatshirt.

A yellow cookie cutter with a cookie beside it. The cutter and cookie read "welcome to book club, bitches." They're on a pink background.

Make cookies with this cookie cutter and that’ll be the talk of book club. $10

Image of three notebooks that read 'the book club reading log."

Keep a log of your thoughts and insights while you read with these book club reading logs. Bonus: you get two in a pack, so you can share one with a fellow clubber. $10

Four abstract-style bookmarks in red, pink, and blue featuring people reading books.

I am kind of obsessed with these abstract book club bookmarks. Grab one for $4.

Image of a black t-shirt with the words "book clubbin" down the center, repeating. The shirt is on a white background, with a pair of jeans and sandals beside it.

Book clubbin‘ is serious business. $32 in a wide range of colors and up to size 3XL.

Image of a wooden sign with white letters that read "book club babe."

Gift this book club babe sign to the person you know will love and identify with it most (yes, you count). $22 and up.

Image of four lip balms in a set of wine-inspired flavors.

Last but not least, you’ll want to pack lip balm with you when you’re reading or clubbing, so why not this wine-inspired book club set? $18

