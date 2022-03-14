Show Your Book Club Pride With These Book Club Gifts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you in a book club? Are you one of those people in a book club who loves to talk about book club? Then you’re in for a treat. Whether you’re looking for book club gifts for yourself or to share with fellow clubbers, you’ll find a ton of fun goods to show off all things book club.

I’m not a book club person — I am not great with deadlines on reading. I did take part in an online club pre-pandemic, but otherwise, I’m mostly a solo reader. That said, I’ve always envied and admired those who are engaged in a book club, whether or not it has anything to do with reading the book. I have fond memories of one of my high school teachers inviting us over to dinner for a book club discussion back in the day, and it was such a great way to get to know my fellow classmates, as well as my teacher in a relaxed, ungraded situation (I recognize how weird it sounds a teacher invited us to his house, but there were permission slips and plenty of safety nets in place to ensure safety, etc.).

Whether you’re an active book clubber or are itching to get involved in one or are simply engaged in talking about books online in informal ways, you’ll want to treat yourself to some of these fun book club gifts.

Book Club Gifts for Readers

Pop this vintage-inspired pin to your tote bag because book club is serious business. $3

Make sure you wear this book club T-shirt while wearing and discussing your latest club pick. $24, limited sizes as of writing.

Get stuck on how to start a book club discussion or simply want to add some new questions to your conversation? These downloadable questions will make for a fun time. $10

You need a tote bag to bring to book club, so why not this book club tote? $10

While you’re reading, light up a book club inspired candle. It’s got the scent of mimosas, mojitos, and a little spice. $13 and up.

The perfect book club reading blanket or the PERFECT book club reading blanket? $50

Grown ups deserve more iron on patches, and this book club patch would work great on your denim jacket. $5

Save your place with an “I heart my book club” bookmark. $5. You can also snag this in a keychain.

Enjoy your book club libations in a thematic wine glass. $15 and up.

Prefer a cup of coffee or tea during your book club meetings? This book club squad mug has you covered. $15 and up.

Keep track of your most important agenda item in your planner with a book club sticker. $3 and up.

Take your pick: hardcover or paperback. $42 for this cozy embroidered sweatshirt.

Make cookies with this cookie cutter and that’ll be the talk of book club. $10

Keep a log of your thoughts and insights while you read with these book club reading logs. Bonus: you get two in a pack, so you can share one with a fellow clubber. $10

I am kind of obsessed with these abstract book club bookmarks. Grab one for $4.

Book clubbin‘ is serious business. $32 in a wide range of colors and up to size 3XL.

Gift this book club babe sign to the person you know will love and identify with it most (yes, you count). $22 and up.

Last but not least, you’ll want to pack lip balm with you when you’re reading or clubbing, so why not this wine-inspired book club set? $18

Inspired now to start your own book club or bring new life into your current one? We’ve gotchu: