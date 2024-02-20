10 Essential Black Middle Grade Authors

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

Black History Month often finds non-Black caregivers searching for Black middle grade authors to read to their kids, and while supporting Black authors is always a good thing, books about Black experiences and Black authors need to be read every month of the year, something Black kids and caregivers know well. In a study done by WordsRated, there was a 23% decrease in Black characters in children’s bestseller lists from 2020 to 2021, a fact attributed to the fading interest in the Black Lives Matter Movement.

I decided to do some research into the 2023 New York Times best-seller middle grade list, making a list of every time a book by a Black author appeared. In 52 weeks, 14 different middle grade books by Black authors appeared on the list 53 times. That means Black authors made up only 9.8% of the New York Times middle grade bestseller list in 2023. Here are the books that made it onto the middle grade best seller list in order of the number of times they appeared: