This book. I mean anything that references The Blair Witch Project in its synopsis is going to get my attention, because the comparison automatically promises spine tingling, checking-over-your-shoulder terror. Which really is what we’re all here for, right? I mean, clearly if once a year a mysterious path appeared in the forest and a ghost beckoned you into the trees, we are the crowd that would be like “yeah, okay, sign me up.” Or maybe we’re the “not today Satan” crowd. I can never decided if horror makes us more likely to survive a horror scenario or less. On the one hand, survival; on the other, Leroy Jenkins-ing it into the dark woods in pursuit of the unknown.

Sara’s not in pursuit of the unknown, though. She’s looking for her sister Becca, who disappeared a year ago. Since then, life’s pretty much gone back to normal, barring the fact that all her old friends are now terrified of her. When an anonymous text message invites them all to play a dangerous game and find the aforementioned creepy beckoning ghost, Sara knows this is her only chance to find her sister. So she and her estranged friends make their way into the forest in search of what was lost, not knowing if they’ll ever come out again.