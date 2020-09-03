10 of the Best Urban Fantasy Series to Read

Urban fantasy is a genre that is very close to my heart. It’s one I grew up reading, devouring books by Holly Black, Emma Bull, and Charles de Lint. It’s not much older than I am, either—the first book considered to be urban fantasy was Moonheart, published in 1984 by Charles de Lint, with Terri Windling following close behind with her Borderlands series in 1986, and the term itself was coined in 1997. Contrary to popular belief, urban fantasy didn’t start with the Dresden Files, although it did help contribute to the popularity of the genre. Urban fantasy is a fairly female-heavy genre as well, with notable contributors being Laurell K. Hamilton, Tanya Huff, and Kim Harrison.

That brings us to this list. I’ve collected here ten of the most highly acclaimed, award winning, best urban fantasy series out there right now. Some are finished, some are ongoing, all are perfect for marathon reads.

Best Completed Urban Fantasy Series

Kate Daniels Series by Ilona Andrews Set in the near but also distant future where the world swings wildly between technology and magic, Kate Daniels is a smartass, sword-wielding mercenary who would just like to get through the week without the world ending—just once, please. The series was recently completed, with ten books in the main story line as well several novellas and short stories that are interspersed throughout the timeline. There are also more novels being written in the same universe. Kate Daniels’s story is an international bestseller as well as a #1 New York Times bestseller. The first book in the series is Magic Bites, and a start to a very long marathon read.

The Southern Vampire Mysteries by Charlaine Harris Also known as the Sookie Stackhouse novels and the True Blood series, if you’ve walked the fantasy shelves at a library or bookstore you’ve come across a book in this series. It’s a fixture in the urban fantasy genre and was the basis for the critically acclaimed HBO series True Blood. The series is filled to the brim with vampires, shapeshifters, and faeries (oh my), and is set in a small town in Louisiana. There are 13 books in the series, ending with Dead Ever After published in 2013. The first book in the series, Dead Until Dark, won an Anthony Award for Best Paperback Mystery in 2001.

Bone Street Rumba Series by Daniel José Older Written by a New York Times best-selling author, Bone Street Rumba is a trilogy with a diverse cast in a noir urban fantasy setting heavy with the undead. The protagonist Carlos Delacruz is an inbetweener, half alive and half dead, and works for New York’s Council of the Dead. These books are steeped in Latinx culture and undead folklore as Delacruz and his companions fight against ghosts and ghouls to keep the city safe. The first book in the trilogy is Half-Resurrection Blues.

Arcadia Project Series by Mishell Baker With the first book Borderline being a Nebula award nominee and a Tiptree Award honor book, the Arcadia Project series starts off strong. The trilogy centers Millie, who is disabled and has borderline personality disorder. She’s recruited by a secret organization that keeps the line between reality and faerie from being too blurred and war from breaking out between the two. This is definitely a series I recommend picking up, especially because the author has borderline personality disorder.

The Jill Kismet Series by Lilith Saintcrow An Amazon bestseller and written by a New York Times best-selling author, the Jill Kismet series is another one you may have come across in the fantasy aisles. Starting with Night Shift, the series spans six books and a couple of short stories following Jill Kismet, a demon slayer who is just trying to stay alive and keep the city safe—but of course that will never happen. This series is set in the same universe as Saintcrow’s Dante Valentine series, which has five books itself, so you have a good weekend ahead of you by reading either or both of these series.

Best Ongoing Urban Fantasy Series

October Daye Series by Seanan McGuire This series is BIG in the urban fantasy world. It’s been nominated twice for a Hugo Award, as was Seanan McGuire’s other urban fantasy series InCryptid, and there are so many books in it, y’all. There are currently 14 books published—A Killing Frost just came out September 1, 2020—and books 15–17 are planned out and scheduled for 2021, 2022, and 2023. You can set a calendar to Seanan’s releases. And, as a studying folklorist, the faerie lore in it is pretty accurate, with the necessary creative licenses taken. You will have a least a week planned if you pick up the series, and what a good week it will be, following changeling PI/knight errant Toby Daye as she wishes she could just have one quiet week where nothing happens. I could write a five page essay about this series, which I won’t do…here. I highly recommend it.

Mercy Thompson Series by Patricia Briggs Patricia Briggs is another big name in urban fantasy. Her Mercy Thompson series starts with Moon Called, and spans 12 books, #12 having just been released. Books #5 (Silver Borne), #6 (River Marked), and #8 (Night Broken) were all nominated for Endeavor awards following their publishing years. The books contain the holy trinity for urban fantasy—faeries, werewolves, and vampires—as well as some witches and shifters and other folklore for extra measure. Mercy Thompson herself is a mechanic, not the usual PI that you find in urban fantasy, but that doesn’t save her from the machinations and politics of fantasy creatures. Patricia Briggs also writes the Alpha and Omega series set in the same universe, starting with Cry Wolf.

The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher Spanning 17 books and also being the basis for a TV show (although only one season), The Dresden Files starts with Storm Front and is a fairly common first introduction to the realm of urban fantasy. Along with some of the others on this list, it’s probably one of the first names that come to mind. Harry Dresden is a wizard-for-hire and occasional paranormal consultant helping out Chicago P.D. with their cases, and whoever is willing to pay. The series is currently on #16, Peace Talks, with #17, Battle Ground, expected September 29, 2020. The 15th novel in the series, Skin Game, was a 2015 Hugo finalist for Best Novel.

Guild Hunter Series by Nalini Singh The Guild Hunter Series has been on multiple best selling lists, including The New York Times, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly lists. Starting with Angels’ Blood, the series currently has 12 books, with #13, Archangel’s Sun, expected November 24, 2020. It follows vampire hunter Elena Deveraux as she gets involved in the business of archangels and tries to keep the world balanced and safe from vampires.

Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee Think the show Into the Badlands, where The Godfather meets kung fu. Except here, rather than dealing opium in a post-apocalyptic world, magical jade is the underground good of choice. Starting with Jade City, the World Fantasy Award winner in 2018, the Green Bone Saga follows the Kaul family on the island of Kekon as they try to keep control against rival clans and keep outside forces from invading in. There’s two book in the series so far with a third on its way, expected to be released in 2021.

