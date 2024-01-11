Chaotic Good: Middle of the Night

Listen. WHY NOT. You can’t sleep, or maybe you’re a night owl, or maybe you practice dorveille. No matter the reason, there is no time when your mind is more open, more spongy, more moldable (scientific terms). You will experience literature like you’ve never experienced it before. There is just something about being surrounded by total darkness — total darkness except for the lamp you turned on next to your bedside; that is just enough light to illuminate the pages you are reading. There is a metaphor there. If it were the middle of the night right now, I would be able to find it for sure.