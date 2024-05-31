8 of the Best Sophomore Novels

Laura Sackton is a queer book nerd and freelance writer, known on the internet for loving winter, despising summer, and going overboard with extravagant baking projects. In addition to her work at Book Riot, she reviews for BookPage and AudioFile, and writes a weekly newsletter, Books & Bakes , celebrating queer lit and tasty treats. You can catch her on Instagram shouting about the queer books she loves and sharing photos of the walks she takes in the hills of Western Mass (while listening to audiobooks, of course).

Spoiler alert: the so-called “sophomore slump” is fake! I don’t know where this idea came from or when it started, but I promise you that it is not real, and guess what? I have the books to prove it! This list was wildly easy to make (there are so many amazing sophomore novels I love) and simultaneously extremely hard to make (there are so many amazing sophomore novels I love). I did not include my favorite sophomore novel of all time, Circe by Madeline Miller, because I’m guessing you’ve already read that one (or at least heard of it). If not, well, lucky you!

Instead of writing an essay about how much I loved Circe, I made a list that includes a range of different kinds of sophomore novels. Some of these books share similar themes and styles to their author’s debuts. Some of them are so radically different that it’s almost like they could have been written by someone else entirely! Honestly, I think both of these scenarios are pretty awesome. I’ve also included books written shortly after an author’s debut and books that we’ve waited a long time for (worth it). In conclusion: I adore all of these books. Don’t be afraid of sophomore novels—celebrate them and seek them out!