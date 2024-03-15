The Best Romantasy Audiobooks to Sweep You Away

If reading is a way to get whisked away to a whole new world, reading via audiobook allows you to dive even deeper into an author's imagination. With advances in recording technology, audiobooks can incorporate music, sound effects, and talented voice actors to build an atmosphere of total immersion for the reader. Frequent readers of audiobooks find that in addition to favorite authors, they also develop a love of certain narrators, giving them a whole new way to find new titles they'll enjoy.

With the popularity of romantasy as a subgenre, audiobook listeners who love a good fantasy-romance have plenty of great options to choose from when it comes to their earbuds. Whether you like the dragons of Fourth Wing, the dark werewolf/witch romance of Wolf Gone Wild, or the humor of Kimberly Lemming's demons series, the best romantasy audiobooks will bring magical romance to life as you read. Some of them feature voice actors known for their incredible scope of work, while others have multiple narrators that allow readers to experience the interplay between characters. Many of the books below also feature background music and sound effects to help bring the world of the book to life.