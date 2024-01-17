Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account.

Trying to compile a small list of your favorite books of the year is complicated. Take it from someone who reads more than 150 books a year and who gets easily caught in her emotions. But you know what? I’m up for the challenge. Are you ready, though, for 12 of the best romance books of 2023?

The past year was filled with amazing book content. Especially romance novels. They provided good stories with emotion, depth, and layered characters. All in one tiny package. But also, they provided readers with a great time! They made you step aside, for a bit, from your day-to-day problems and from what was currently happening in your life. Romance books this past year gave us smiles, tears, and so many swoons. Didn’t matter if they were set in a paranormal world or if you had to travel back in time, these romance stories didn’t disappoint.