12 of the Best Romance Books of 2023
Trying to compile a small list of your favorite books of the year is complicated. Take it from someone who reads more than 150 books a year and who gets easily caught in her emotions. But you know what? I’m up for the challenge. Are you ready, though, for 12 of the best romance books of 2023?
The past year was filled with amazing book content. Especially romance novels. They provided good stories with emotion, depth, and layered characters. All in one tiny package. But also, they provided readers with a great time! They made you step aside, for a bit, from your day-to-day problems and from what was currently happening in your life. Romance books this past year gave us smiles, tears, and so many swoons. Didn’t matter if they were set in a paranormal world or if you had to travel back in time, these romance stories didn’t disappoint.
Now, I know we all have our personal opinions. I understand that readers might not agree with me on this list. And that’s okay! The amazing thing about books is that there’s always a book for someone out there. We might not love the same type of genres or tropes or stories, but it’s definitely possible that there is a book for each and every single one. This list is created by someone who loves romance and gets the giggles from just the protagonists touching hands. And hopefully, you love them too.
Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez
While thinking about the best romance books of 2023, no doubt Abby Jimenez has to be on the list. Yours Truly is a heartwarming novel about two doctors who don’t have the best of starts. But soon, they find themselves experiencing something they did not expect: love.
When Jacob decides to give one of his kidneys to Briana’s brother, Briana doesn’t know what to do. Maybe fake dating Jacob for an upcoming wedding might be able to help him out as well.
The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
Cozy fantasy romance is a genre readers always crave. But 2023 was a year where everyone was consuming it. The Seven Year Slip pairs up fantasy and romance in a wonderful and magical tale of a young woman who inherits an apartment from her late aunt. But the funny thing about this apartment is that…it travels seven years in the past. Not all the time, but it does. And that is where Clementine meets a handsome stranger. Seven years in the past.
Collide by Bal Khabra
Another favorite romance sub-genre is sports, right? In 2023, we saw a lot of great work featuring athletes and sports. Collide is one of them.
Bal Khabra’s romance novel is the story of one college student in need of help from the ice hockey captain. And even though she dislikes hockey with a passion, Summer can’t walk away. Between study dates and nights watching Turkish shows, Summer and Aiden fall in love.
Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
Early in 2023, Lauren Asher released the last book in the Dreamland Billionaires series, Final Offer. But we didn’t have to wait that long for a new book! Love Redesigned is by far Asher’s best.
The book centers around Lake Wisteria, a place readers met in Asher’s last Dreamland Billionaires novel. But now, instead of the Kane brothers, you’re going to meet new billionaires. Like Julian Lopez, Dahlia’s childhood rival and close family friend.
Dahlia’s grand return to her small town is hindered by Julian Lopez. He’s definitely not someone she wanted to bump into. Especially when her life is in shambles. As she tries to steer clear of him, Julian does something unexpected: he makes her an irresistible offer to renovate a house together.
Let’s Do This by Loren Leigh
Because I know some readers like their books as low on the angst as possible, Let’s Do This is the book you’re searching for. It’s a fantastic, delightful queer sports romance novel about two hockey players — a flirty goalie and a grumpy defenseman — who decide to start something new.
The Long Game by Elena Armas
Elena Armas returned with a brand new rom-com about a disgraced soccer executive who is sent to middle-of-nowhere North Carolina to turn around a struggling soccer team. Of course, she never expects the soccer team to be comprised of nine-year-olds.
The Long Game has all the ingredients for a magnificent romance: a lonely heroine who doesn’t like asking for help, a grumpy hero who can’t help but love her, a fun and charming small town, and a delightful storyline that will make you not want to put the book down.
Yours by Shon
If you haven’t yet read the King’s Town novellas by Shon, I recommend doing it as soon as possible. (Now, please!).
Yours follows Ryann and Bash, who have been crushing on each other for a while. Because of this, they join the same book club only for the chance to see and interact with each other.
You Never Forget Your Worst by Millie Perez
Perfect for any type of season, but especially the holiday season, You Never Forget Your Worst is a book for the slow-burn lovers, for the ones who go soft when the hero gives the heroine a swoony pet name, and for the readers who wish to go on their dream vacation but cannot do it right now.
Antonio fell in love with Nikki at first sight. Worst mistake he could have ever made. Why? She is his little sister’s best friend. Seven years later, Antonio has had a front-row seat to all of Nikki’s failed relationships. Even though he wished they could be something more, he knows it’s not possible. But everything takes a drastic turn when they’re both shipped off to spend a magical vacation in the Dominican Republic.
Ana María and the Fox by Liana de La Rosa
Moving from Mexico to England, the Luna sisters are about to experience freedom for the very first time. Ana Maria and the Fox is a historical romance about the oldest Luna sister, Ana Maria, who knows she is in London for a short amount of time, and soon she will be back in Mexico and marry the guy her father chooses for her.
But when she meets Gideon Fox, sparks instantly fly. Gideon has goals of his own in mind, like abolishing the slave trade in South America, so he doesn’t need any distractions, especially a Mexican heiress. But one cannot deny that they’re made for each other.
Better Hate Than Never by Chloe Liese
Chloe Liese has a gift with her pen. Her stories always take you on an emotional journey that will mess you up but put you back together in the end. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Better Hate than Never introduces a new take on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew with the story of Kate and Christopher, who have been at odds for the better part of their adult lives.
When Kate comes back home, their animosity turns for the worse, and their family and friends have to interfere. When one thing leads to another, and a kiss happens, they soon find themselves in dangerous waters…that might make for the greatest love story.
With thoughtful mental health and demisexual representation, Chloe Liese delights us with another banger.
Plot Twist by Erin La Rosa
We’re going back to Hollywood! And this time, a romance writer and a former teen heartthrob are starring in the story.
Plot Twist is about Sophie Lyon, a pansexual romance writer who is currently going through some writer’s block. She believes it’s because she has never been in love. Deciding to revisit all her past relationships and document the process for her fans, Sophie unexpectedly gets help from her reclusive landlord, Dash Montrose.
Curveball by EJ Blaise
One trope that is always going to be controversial is the accidental pregnancy trope. Personally, it’s one of my all-time favorites. And if you’re like me, you’ll probably love this book as well.
Curveball is the third book in the Sun Valley series. While you don’t have to read them in order, I recommend doing it. EJ Blaise crafts a wonderful story about a group of friends who met in college and have stayed together through the years. In Curveball, you get to meet single mom Sunday and former baseball player Cass.
Now, there were so many romance books released in 2023 that made our lives so much better, so this is only a small list of them. If you want to find more amazing romance releases, try these cute romances, these pirate romances, or even books like Assistant to the Villain.