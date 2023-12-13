Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram .

Before we end 2023, there’s still time for swooning. Swooning over cute romance books, that is. As the winter weather settles in, there’s nothing like a feel-good romance for warmth and coziness. Like a good pair of fluffy socks, fluffy romances are delightful, warm, and oh-so-soft.

The cute factor of romances can come from a variety of elements, like a charming protagonist, a whimsical setting, and low stakes. These are the romances that feel like butterflies. Sparkling chemistry and bright humor add to the first-crush feeling of these romances. You may find yourself cheering on the protagonist, even as they mess up and do something completely embarrassing. The joy of the protagonist(s) is the focus of the book, with heavier topics being treated with gentleness and compassion. The plots of cute romance books tend to be low action, focusing more on the personal development between the love interests. Feel all the feels and cry the happy tears with cute romances, like a good ’90s rom-com.