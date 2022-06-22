This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It seems like everywhere you turn these days, you’re hearing about “passive income streams” and how we all need to get into real estate. This is not a new phenomenon; people have been fighting over who gets to live where since humans and Neanderthals coexisted.

But investing in real estate can still be daunting. The bar to entry can be high, and many of us are still trying to figure out what on earth to do with this thing called adulthood, let alone cut through all the red tape required to buy property.

I’ve gathered 15 of the best real estate books to help you learn about real estate, whether you are interested in buying a home for yourself, a property to rent out, or to become a realtor yourself. Unsurprisingly, almost all of the books I could find on buying/selling property are written by white people. So I’ve also included books for those who not only want to know how to buy property, but also want to understand the underlying politics and policies that govern what that property is worth based on where it is and who has historically been allowed to live there.

Books About Housing Policies and Race Politics Race for Profit by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor is a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and has written extensively on the lives of Black Americans. In Race for Profit, she uncovers the racist post-redlining housing practices that our country is still struggling with. Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities by Andre M. Perry Andre M. Perry takes a deep dive into five historically Black cities and provides an intimate look at the assets that should be of greater value to residents — and that can be if they demand it. Stamped from the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Winner of the 2015 National Book Award, Stamped from the Beginning tackles the powerful story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history, including the credit and housing policies that shape the face of home ownership in the U.S.

However you are interacting with the real estate market, I hope this list of the best real estate books helps you to better understand it from every angle. Good luck!