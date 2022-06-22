The 15 Best Books to Learn about Real Estate
It seems like everywhere you turn these days, you’re hearing about “passive income streams” and how we all need to get into real estate. This is not a new phenomenon; people have been fighting over who gets to live where since humans and Neanderthals coexisted.
But investing in real estate can still be daunting. The bar to entry can be high, and many of us are still trying to figure out what on earth to do with this thing called adulthood, let alone cut through all the red tape required to buy property.
I’ve gathered 15 of the best real estate books to help you learn about real estate, whether you are interested in buying a home for yourself, a property to rent out, or to become a realtor yourself. Unsurprisingly, almost all of the books I could find on buying/selling property are written by white people. So I’ve also included books for those who not only want to know how to buy property, but also want to understand the underlying politics and policies that govern what that property is worth based on where it is and who has historically been allowed to live there.
Best Real Estate Books About Buying A House for Yourself
100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask by Ilyce R. Glink
The nice thing about real estate books is that most of the titles tell you exactly what the book is about. In this case, the fourth edition of Glink’s book details the kinds of questions first-time home buyers should ask, well, everyone.
How to Get Approved for the Best Mortgage Without Sticking a Fork in Your Eye: A Comprehensive Guide for First Time Home Buyers and Home Buyers Getting a Mortgage Since the Mortgage Crisis of 2008 by Elysia Stobbe
To be honest, the idea that getting a mortgage is such a PITA that Stobbe wrote a book with this title makes me want to gag myself with a spoon. Luckily for those of us looking to buy, this book helps to smooth the process by showing you what you’re getting into and how to ask for what you need.
Finally, Home.: A step-by-step guide for people preparing for first time homeownership by Tayla Andre
Tayla Andre is a real estate agent and radio personality. She wrote this book to bridge the knowledge gap around home buying, and concisely answers most — if not all — of the questions surrounding credit, homeownership, and generational wealth.
Home Buying Kit For Dummies by Eric Tyson and Ray Brown
Usually I avoid the “For Dummies” enterprise, not being a dummy myself, but this book walks a potential new homeowner through every step of the process, beginning with “do you really want to own a home?” This is a question I often ask myself, so here we are.
Books About Housing Policies and Race Politics
Race for Profit by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor is a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and has written extensively on the lives of Black Americans. In Race for Profit, she uncovers the racist post-redlining housing practices that our country is still struggling with.
Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities by Andre M. Perry
Andre M. Perry takes a deep dive into five historically Black cities and provides an intimate look at the assets that should be of greater value to residents — and that can be if they demand it.
Stamped from the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
Winner of the 2015 National Book Award, Stamped from the Beginning tackles the powerful story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history, including the credit and housing policies that shape the face of home ownership in the U.S.
Books About Investing in Real Estate
Investing in Rental Properties for Beginners: Buy Low, Rent High by Lisa Phillips
Lisa Phillips shows the prospective real estate investor how to tailor their investment strategy to their own pocketbooks by building a rental portfolio in modest neighborhoods. Find even more books about investing here!
The Millionaire Real Estate Investor by Gary Keller
Gary Keller is the founder of Keller Williams, which has the most real estate agents in the world, and the second-most in closed sales volume. Suffice to say: he knows his stuff.
This is the first book in a trilogy on real estate investing.
Real Estate Investing QuickStart Guide: The Simplified Beginner’s Guide to Successfully Securing Financing, Closing Your First Deal, and Building Wealth Through Real Estate by Symon He
Symon He has taught his real estate investing strategies to over 300,000 students in 180 countries, and his book has been praised for its clear and concise writing style.
FLIP: How to Find, Fix, and Sell Houses for Profit by Rick Villani, Clay Davis, and Gary Keller
Many consider this the bible on flipping real estate. If that’s your goal, this is book is for you. Just please, I beg you: stop with the gray floors!
Books for Real Estate Agents
Success with Listings: How to Find, Secure and Sell More Listings by Knolly Williams
Knolly Williams was one of the top 1% of real estate agents in the nation before he shifted into training other agents to be successful. He has been featured on ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, Newsweek, and in over 300 newspapers worldwide.
The Millionaire Real Estate Agent: It’s Not About the Money It’s About Being the Best You Can Be by Gary Keller
Gary Keller hits the list again with his guide to being a successful real estate agent.
Sell 100+ Homes A Year: How we use Engagement Marketing, Technology and Lead Gen to Sell 100+ Homes A Year, Every Year! by Krista Mashore
Krista Mashore is consistently in the top 15% of real estate agents nationally. In this book, she leverages the practices of Fortune 500 companies along with her personal strategies to be a successful real estate agent.
Every Day Agent: Straight Talk & Proven Methods to Grow Your Real Estate Business by Whitney Ellis
Whitney Ellis guides agents through what they can do daily to improve their listings, sales, and clientele retention.
However you are interacting with the real estate market, I hope this list of the best real estate books helps you to better understand it from every angle. Good luck!