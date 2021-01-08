Manage Your 2021 TBR With These Reading List Apps

Reading list apps are an excellent way to keep track of what you’ve read, what you’re reading, and what you want to read. If you’re here, then it probably means you’ve got some reading goals for 2021. And if you’re anything like me, you’re wanting to keep track of those goals using a number of different resources. So these eight reading list apps can help you stay organized and focused on your reading goals throughout 2021.

This isn’t the first time I’ve gushed about Bookly, and it probably won’t be the last. Bookly is a great app because it’s so much more than just a reading list. If you’re interested in an app that’s really going to push you to read more, this one does the trick for me. You can set daily, monthly, and yearly goals for yourself and get daily check-ins for how you’re doing. You also get nice stat charts for every book you read and log in the app. Plus, bonus points for the whole app design being very cute!

If you’re looking for a nice reading list app, this one allows you to divide your books up by genre categories and catalogues every book you’ve read. The one downside? It’s not as great for making TBR lists. This one’s more for books you’ve already read or are currently reading. But that’s why you need more than one reading list app, right?

For a more detailed overview of the app, check out Katie Krug’s review here.

Looking for a Goodreads alternative that’s got all the reading list capabilities without all of the social aspects of the Goodreads app? This Reading List Book Log is for you. This reading list app is the ideal tool for keeping your TBR list nice and organized. To add books to your lists, you can easily scan barcodes of books or you can look them up in the app.

So you’re trying to stay on top of the books you own. For instance, have you loaned books out and want to keep note of it? Or have you got a large library and want to keep it organized? Or maybe you just need to remember what books you’ve read and what books you want to read. If any of these sound like you, this reading list app is exactly what you’re looking for. This app also features a barcode scanner. And it gives you the option to sync your Book Buddy data across devices. Additionally, you can export your book stats to Excel. So there’s a lot to love about this app.

If you’re serious about getting your book list organized, you’re going to love this app. CLZ is the mobile app version of the desktop app Book Collector and the web-based app Book Connect. The best part? If you want to use any or all of the versions of this app, you can sync across all three. As soon as you enter in a book, this app automatically finds all of the book details, such as the publisher and cover art. What’s more, there are multiple ways to add a book: scan a barcode, enter the ISBN, or search by title or author. This app also provides plenty of room to add notes to each book entry. And it includes stats and totals for the books you log.

Head’s up: this app does cost $14.95 per year, but the customer support, the ease of use, and the app’s features make it well worth the yearly cost.

A lot of the reading list apps I’ve mentioned so far are perfect for people who have an extensive home library. But what if you’re more of a public library type of reader? Then the Libby app should be your go-to, if it isn’t already.

If you’re the proud owner of a library card, then you can use Libby to borrow audiobooks, ebooks, and magazines from your local library. And yes, you can also create reading lists using various tags so you can keep track of all the books you want to borrow and read in the future. Got more than one library card? You can link them all in this one app. Easy peasy!

Are you ready to take control of your reading life? Then what you need is Leio. This app has tons of features that will help you get on track and stay on top of your reading goals. Log multiple books at once to keep track of your progress. Time your reading to gain insight into your reading habits. Set deadlines, and Leio will let you know how much you need to read each day to get there. And because Leio tracks your reading habits, the app can give you accurate predictions for your reading trajectory.

Like Bookly, Leio is an app that’s better for tracking books you’ve read and are currently reading, rather than an app for your TBR list. A lot of the features on Leio are similar to Bookly as well. But if you prefer a more streamlined interface with fewer cutesy illustrations, Leio might be more your speed.

This reading list app is exactly what it says it is. It’s a beautiful book tracker that lets you set up daily reading goals. You can also connect with friends through the app so you can keep each other accountable. And if you’re a lover of statistics, this app keeps track of those too.

Unless you’re a complete book list n00b, then you’ve probably heard of Goodreads. But still, this list wouldn’t be complete without including it. For me, Goodreads is a must-have, and I use it in addition to several other apps on this list.

What makes Goodreads so good? A lot of it is the social aspect. You get to see what your friends are reading, read other people’s reviews of books you’re interested in, and you can even get involved in groups and book clubs. Goodreads includes tons of giveaways too. I love that when I save a book to my TBR list, Goodreads will notify me if there’s a giveaway for that particular book.

And of course, because I’m the type of person who loves a challenge, I look forward to setting up my Goodreads Reading Challenge at the beginning of every year. The app always lets me know if I’m on track, and it shames me when I fall behind. Thanks for that, Goodreads.

