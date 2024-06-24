The 1993 Novel That Paints an Eerily Accurate Portrait of 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to Monday! If today finds you under a heat dome, I hope your beverages are cold and your books stacked high. If you’re in need of reading material, we’ve found some great ebook deals for you.

🏆 How many of the most popular new books of the year on Goodreads can you guess?

🏳️‍🌈 These are the best queer books of 2024 so far, according to all the lists.

📆 Somehow, we’re almost halfway through the year. Here’s the Read Harder Challenge mid-year checkin.