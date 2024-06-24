Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The 1993 Novel That Paints an Eerily Accurate Portrait of 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Welcome to Monday! If today finds you under a heat dome, I hope your beverages are cold and your books stacked high. If you’re in need of reading material, we’ve found some great ebook deals for you.

🏆 How many of the most popular new books of the year on Goodreads can you guess?
🏳️‍🌈 These are the best queer books of 2024 so far, according to all the lists.
📆 Somehow, we’re almost halfway through the year. Here’s the Read Harder Challenge mid-year checkin.

🎶 Don’t stop believing! Keep track of your inspiration with these gorgeous music journals.
👀 See the largest collection of Shakespeare’s First Folios in the world.
🪐 How about some out-of-this-world deals on sci-fi?
☘️ Get your armchair travel fix with 8 historical fiction books set in Ireland.

📚 Here are 10 exciting YA books coming out this week.
🤯 This book published in 1993 paints an eerily accurate portrait of 2024.