The 1993 Novel That Paints an Eerily Accurate Portrait of 2024
Welcome to Monday! If today finds you under a heat dome, I hope your beverages are cold and your books stacked high. If you’re in need of reading material, we’ve found some great ebook deals for you.
🏆 How many of the most popular new books of the year on Goodreads can you guess?
🏳️🌈 These are the best queer books of 2024 so far, according to all the lists.
📆 Somehow, we’re almost halfway through the year. Here’s the Read Harder Challenge mid-year checkin.
🎶 Don’t stop believing! Keep track of your inspiration with these gorgeous music journals.
👀 See the largest collection of Shakespeare’s First Folios in the world.
🪐 How about some out-of-this-world deals on sci-fi?
☘️ Get your armchair travel fix with 8 historical fiction books set in Ireland.
📚 Here are 10 exciting YA books coming out this week.
🤯 This book published in 1993 paints an eerily accurate portrait of 2024.