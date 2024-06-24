The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far)
A few weeks ago, Goodreads shared its most read books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge so far this year. But that’s not the only way to measure a book’s popularity on Goodreads. As any reader knows, there’s a difference between the books we actually read and the ones we are interested in reading. Also, many of the most read books on Goodreads this year aren’t new releases. So, let’s take a look at a different view: the most popular books on Goodreads published in 2024, at least at this halfway point of the year. These are the books published in 2024 that have been added to a shelf (like “Want to Read”) by the most Goodreads users this year so far.
If you’ve been keeping up with our weekly round ups of the most read books on Goodreads this week and the bestseller lists, you’ll recognize most of the titles in the top ten. Genre dominates this list, including romance, romantasy, and thrillers. One author has two books in the top ten — and it’s not Sarah J. Maas or Emily Henry. Now, let’s jump into the most popular 2024 releases on Goodreads so far this year.
#10: The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden: 276k shelvings
#9: The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren: 292k shelvings
#8: The Fury by Alex Michaelides: 337k shelvings
#7: Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez: 509k shelvings
#6: Bride by Ali Hazelwood: 518k shelvings
#5: The Teacher by Freida McFadden: 539k shelvings
#4: House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas: 611k shelvings
#3: First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston: 643k shelvings
#2: The Women by Kristin Hannah: 890k shelvings
#1: Funny Story by Emily Henry: 912k shelvings
One thing you might notice about this list is that it’s disproportionately by white authors. Even as the publishing industry improves in the number of books by authors of color it puts out every year, the books that get big marketing pushes tend to be by white authors, which translates to them rising to the top of bestseller lists and popularity lists like this one.
Here are a few of the books by BIPOC authors that make the most popular long list:
King of Sloth by Ana Huang
A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
James by Percival Everett
You can see the full list at the Goodreads page Most Popular Books Published in 2024, updated weekly.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
