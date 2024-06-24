New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, June 24, 2024

Here’s another example where I don’t think the cover of this book fits the description of the book itself very much. I see this and think fantasy or even romantic fantasy. It’s not. It’s a mystery/thriller with Yellowjacket comparisons.

Alas!

Isabeau and five other girls are best friends and they all share the same birthday. But as they’ve gotten older, their friendships have shifted and splintered. Iz is still close with Reuel, however, and on the night of their 16th birthday, after Iz heads home, Reuel goes missing. She returns two days later with no memory of what happened and she’s become incredibly sick. Now all six birthday-sharing former besties are getting back together to figure out what happened.

Then another one of them goes missing. There is something more than their birthdays tying them together. There’s someone or something out there taking them out one at a time. But who? Why?