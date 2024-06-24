Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 24, 2024 Deals Jun 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99Uprooted by Naomi NovikGet This Deal$2.99The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex JenningsGet This Deal $1.99Pet by Akwaeke EmeziGet This Deal$2.99Lavender House by Lev AC RosenGet This Deal $2.99The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart JohnsonGet This Deal$2.99The Supremes Sing the Happy Heartache Blues by Edward Kelsey MooreGet This Deal $2.99Murder Knocks Twice by Susanna CalkinsGet This Deal$.99Offtrack by Esha PatelGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. LewisGet This Deal$2.99Into the Sunken City by Dinesh ThiruGet This Deal $1.99Everything's Fine by Cecilia RabessGet This Deal$2.49Death in Heels by Kitty MurphyGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99Martyr! by Kevah AkbarGet This Deal$2.99Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemoreGet This Deal $1.99Magic City by Jewell Parker RhodesGet This Deal$1.99The Stranger Behind You by Carol GoodmanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time A Thrilling Horror Novel that Plays with Form "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives