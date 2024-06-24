Inspiring Music Journals to Get In Your Hands

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina.

Lately, it seems like every time I talk to other music lovers I’m hearing about music journals. Now, I’ve been an avid journaller since before I really had anything worth journalling about. But when I started hearing about music journals, I have to admit I didn’t really know what that meant.

One type of music journal is for songwriters. These music journals often have blank music sheets for musicians to map out musical notations for potential songs. Sometimes, this kind of music journal will also have regular lined or blank pages, too, so you can make notes about lyrics or even draw out inspirations or visuals that are related to songwriting.

Unfortunately for me (although, perhaps fortunately for the rest of the world), I’m no songwriter. I do, however, love music. I’m obviously not the only one who enjoys listening to music, so of course there’s a type of music journal out there that’s perfect for me: one for music aficionados. These can look a lot like reading journals where you track, rate, or even review music you’re listening to. Some of these music journals are also designed to help you develop playlists or otherwise organize the music you love in a variety of ways.

There’s yet another type of music journal out there: one for musicians. This type of journal is meant to help musicians track their practice. That might mean logging practice sessions, making note of goals, or even reflecting on your playing. The idea here is that you can build productive habits or make observations about your playing in order to get you where you want to be with your musical skills.

Whatever your reasons for wanting to start a music journal, there are some really amazing options out there for every kind of music lover. I’ve pulled some of my favorites — hope you love them as much as I do!

Music Journals for Songwriters Image from BrainLevel on Etsy Lyrics Remembered ($20) is a unique songwriting journal that includes areas to record not only lyrics, but also sheet music and notes on things like inspiration and mood.

Image from chamasatelier on Etsy This Designer Music Composition Notebook ($13+) is a sturdy and beautiful notebook. It’s a simple composition notebook with perforated blank staff paper, and you can choose between 100 or 120 page options.