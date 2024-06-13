The Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far
📚 What books have appeared on the most “best of the year so far” lists so far?
🎧 Listen up! Audible has revealed the top audiobooks of 2024 so far.
🏳️🌈 The Lambda Literary Awards celebrate the best of queer literature. The 2024 winners have been announced, and it’s a terrific list. So are the best book club books for Pride.
🧝♀️ Did you know the next Lord of the Rings movie is anime? Here’s a first look at The War of the Rohirrim.
🚗 Stock up on compelling audiobooks for kids before your big summer road trip.
🏳️⚧️ These trans historical fiction books make it clear that the trans experience isn’t a modern phenomenon.
