Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

🎧 Listen up! Audible has revealed the top audiobooks of 2024 so far.

🏳️‍🌈 The Lambda Literary Awards celebrate the best of queer literature. The 2024 winners have been announced, and it’s a terrific list. So are the best book club books for Pride.

🧝‍♀️ Did you know the next Lord of the Rings movie is anime? Here’s a first look at The War of the Rohirrim.

🚗 Stock up on compelling audiobooks for kids before your big summer road trip.

🏳️‍⚧️ These trans historical fiction books make it clear that the trans experience isn’t a modern phenomenon.