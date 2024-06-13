Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far

📚 What books have appeared on the most “best of the year so far” lists so far?

🎧 Listen up! Audible has revealed the top audiobooks of 2024 so far.

🏳️‍🌈 The Lambda Literary Awards celebrate the best of queer literature. The 2024 winners have been announced, and it’s a terrific list. So are the best book club books for Pride.

🧝‍♀️ Did you know the next Lord of the Rings movie is anime? Here’s a first look at The War of the Rohirrim.

🚗 Stock up on compelling audiobooks for kids before your big summer road trip.

🏳️‍⚧️ These trans historical fiction books make it clear that the trans experience isn’t a modern phenomenon.

