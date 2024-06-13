10 Trans Historical Fiction Books

This isn’t the truest Pride and Prejudice retelling ever, but that’s to be expected when the second eldest Bennet is a closeted trans boy. While Darcy scorns him at balls when presented in dresses, the same can not be said when the two meet as Darcy and Oliver. As their friendship grows, Oliver realizes the reason for Darcy’s scorn may have more to do with his feelings than his lack thereof. While this element made the story much more fully its own—and I very much enjoyed it—it did remove the element of enemies to lovers so intrinsic to Pride and Prejudice. If you can set aside your expectations of it as a Pride and Prejudice retelling, though, and enjoy it on its own merits, Most Ardently is a wonderful trans historical fiction novel.