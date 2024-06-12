What Books Are Being Called the Best of the Year….So Far?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The mid-year round-up of books of the year is a relatively new phenomenon, or at least the volume and timing of them is new. It’s not yet mid-June and there are many high-profile lists out there, and I expect several more (Amazon, LitHub, Book Riot’s own) by the end of July. I find each of the list browsable in their own right, but what I really am interested in is any consensus. What books are appearing across multiple lists? And how often? What are the surprises and disappointments?