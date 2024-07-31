The Best Book Club Books of August
Ten books enter. One book is crowned the “it book” of the month. Find out what made the cut for August on the latest episode of the Book Riot Podcast. (Yes, we have a podcast!)
More of the Best Book Covers of 2024
In April, I rounded up some of the best book covers of 2024 so far. Those were for books that published between January and the end of April. Now it’s time to revisit that roundup, but this time, it’s for books that published between May and the end of July. All of these books are available now for your reading and cover-appreciating needs.
Last week, I wrote about what I felt was the best book club book of the summer, which recent news keeps validating (see: Jimmy Fallon’s book club update and the latest adaptation news).
In other book club dealings, have you ever tried going solely by book title to select your next group read? That’s what task #16 from our 2024 Reading Challenge asks for, and what Danika Ellis writes about here. Now for August’s best book club books, including stories of El Salvadorian oracles, a freedom to read memoir/manifesto, and even hoochie mamas in Europe.
Bloody Delicious: Cookbooks for Horror Lovers
Are you a horror fan? Do you love reading books so frightening they keep you up all night? Can you be found screaming with fear at scary movies? Then you definitely need to check out some of these spookily amazing cookbooks for horror lovers. Whether you’re looking to make dishes from some of your favorite horror novels and films, sip on horror-inspired cocktails, or make a meal that looks like it came from a serial killer’s lair, we’ve got you covered. These horror cookbooks have everything you need for your next horror book club, scary movie marathon, or Halloween party. Or maybe you like to keep dinner creepy every night? Don’t worry, I won’t judge.
In the mood for comics instead? Check out some of the best new releases coming in August.
Celtic Mythology Reads to Whisk You Away
Much of Celtic Mythology can be found in The Mabinogion, with no identified or noted author. To be fair, that’s because almost all of the myths, legends, and practices have been passed down by word of mouth. The best bards of D&D have a touch of Celtic heritage. I once found myself watching a ‘sing-off’ between Irish and English people as they battled over the correct retelling of their favourite folklore. Sure, there are variations here and there, but the spirit of the Celts remains the same: Strong, proud, and a wee bit cheeky. We can never resist an opportunity for a spot of mischief. I think that’s what makes Celtic Mythology so appealing to the rest of the world. Magic, mayhem, and mischief. And a LOT of rebellion.
If you’re looking for great Celtic Mythology reads, start with a copy of The Mabinogion, like this one translated by Professor Sioned Davies from Cardiff University. Then jump into any of these novels released this year, all inspired by Celtic Mythology and all written by Celtic authors.