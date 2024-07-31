The Best Book Club Books of August

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Celtic Mythology Reads to Whisk You Away Much of Celtic Mythology can be found in The Mabinogion, with no identified or noted author. To be fair, that’s because almost all of the myths, legends, and practices have been passed down by word of mouth. The best bards of D&D have a touch of Celtic heritage. I once found myself watching a ‘sing-off’ between Irish and English people as they battled over the correct retelling of their favourite folklore. Sure, there are variations here and there, but the spirit of the Celts remains the same: Strong, proud, and a wee bit cheeky. We can never resist an opportunity for a spot of mischief. I think that’s what makes Celtic Mythology so appealing to the rest of the world. Magic, mayhem, and mischief. And a LOT of rebellion. If you’re looking for great Celtic Mythology reads, start with a copy of The Mabinogion, like this one translated by Professor Sioned Davies from Cardiff University. Then jump into any of these novels released this year, all inspired by Celtic Mythology and all written by Celtic authors.