24 of the Best 2024 Book Covers So Far

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Book cover design is interesting because it’s got to play to some trends, got to play to some conventions of genre and age category, and because it’s got to play to consumer tastes. We need book covers to sell a book — it’s the number one marketing opportunity for any title. But we need those covers to also give insight into the story and to be nice to look at and to be easy to render on mobile.

I’m obsessed with book covers. I always have been and always will be. Keeping an eye on book cover trends continues to be a role I do not take lightly, as I use some of the insights I glean to contextualize the annual Best Book Covers of the Year posts .

Important to all of this is the team behind the cover’s creation. For too long and still to this day, cover designers and artists are rarely credited for their work. The time it takes to find this information is embarrassing in 2024, and still, many of the covers you’ll see below don’t have this information available. Publishers still don’t put it on the landing pages for these books, so it takes good Googling and a lot of luck to dig up names to credit. Unfortunately, this also makes it easier for AI-generated art to get through to book covers, which we have already seen this year.

I’ve pulled together here 24 of the most compelling, interesting, creative, and clever book covers so far for 2024. These are all books that have hit shelves already, so it’s not forward-looking. As noted, I’ve done my best to credit artists and designers, and those without are not left off as a slight. For the sake of space, time, and, well, because this is a post about book covers and not necessarily the book contents, I’ve not posted descriptions of the books but short thoughts on what makes the cover stand out. You can grab the book description by clicking the link.

These covers are only for adult novels. There are certainly whole posts with 24 more rad covers for YA books and middle grade books and children’s books, and so on. Something noteworthy and that has been in the back of my mind over the last few years related to cover designs: short story collections get some of the best art and design.

Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti, with cover design by Na Kim As straightforward as this cover might seem at first glance, it stands out because of how straightforward it is. There is nothing here but the title and author in what is a fairly basic font. Yet the styling is just different enough to make it pop. The clever coloring of ABC here only emphasizes the title (and the book contents itself).

American Spirits by Russell Banks This cover captures an American spirit in a simple yet effective manner: the signs that we encounter every single day. We’ve got three stacked atop one another that lay out the book title and author in an eye-catching manner. The imperfection makes it perfect.

The Blueprint by Rae Giana Rashad, cover design by Robin Bilardello There are a lot of elements in The Blueprint’s cover that I know I have seen before. There’s the boxy style, the weaving of a snake around several elements, and even the color feels familiar. But all of the pieces together make it unique — even the oddly shaped leaves somehow work here, perhaps because they throw off that “seen it before” feeling. Snakes are so common on covers for certain genres, so seeing it here is also kind of unexpected — and this snake isn’t especially huge, but I sure do worry for that bird.