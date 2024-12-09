The Non-Book Gifts Book Riot Staff Recommend This Year
Deck the Halls with These 5 Children’s Books About Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner, and if the kids in your life are anything like mine, they’re talking nonstop about Christmas. These five children’s books about Christmas are great ways to get into the holiday spirit. From picture books about Santa impersonators to a hilarious graphic novel and a sweet middle grade, there’s something for every age on this list of Christmas books for kids.
Your Most (and Least) Favorite Tasks From the 2024 Read Harder Challenge
It’s time for the results of the Read Harder 2024 Wrap-Up Survey! I can’t tell how much I enjoy digging into these answers and seeing the charts for the results. Of course, not every Read Harder Challenger (that’s what I call us) filled out the survey, but it still gives some fun insights into what your experience with this year’s Read Harder Challenge has been like.
Book Riot Staff Picks for Holiday Gifting
The 2024 gifting season is upon us! If you’re looking for gifts for the book lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. From gifts for audiobook lovers and the coziest sweaters to wallet-friendly gifting, we’ve rounded up tons of bookish options in our 2024 gift guide with even more to come.
This year, we also asked Book Riot staff to share their picks for the best gifts that have nothing to do with books, because there is indeed more to life than those bundles of paper we love so much.
5 Giftable Romance Novels with Sprayed and Stenciled Edges
Romance fans are well-known collectors—I will always be susceptible to a new edition of Pride and Prejudice. If you’re going to have a shelf bursting with romance novels, why can’t they be colorful and artistic? While you’re choosing books to gift to your friends and family, you can also note your favorites to grow your own collection of highly decorated romance novels.
2025 Mysteries to Get Excited About
My first priority going into 2025 has been to continue to help organizations that are actively helping those in need and fighting back against cruelty in my community and beyond. And then I’ve been building my well of hope and joy— important parts of activism and resistance— by actively finding things to look forward to in 2025 in order to stay afloat amidst the chaotic and cruel news to come (if 2016 is any indication). With that in mind, here are five 2025 mystery releases that I am beyond excited about that should absolutely be on your radar.