Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

Christmas is just around the corner, and if the kids in your life are anything like mine, they’re talking nonstop about Christmas. These five children’s books about Christmas are great ways to get into the holiday spirit. From picture books about Santa impersonators to a hilarious graphic novel and a sweet middle grade, there’s something for every age on this list of Christmas books for kids.