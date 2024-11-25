Read Harder 2024 Wrap-Up Survey
In June, I asked you to fill out a Read Harder halfway check-in survey, and I had such a great time digging into the stats with all your answers! I wanted to do the same thing at the end of the year to see how we all did this time around. Of course, the year is not over yet, so I’m asking you to estimate where you’ll be at the end of December. It’s not a perfect system, but it will still give lots of interesting information.
There are only a few questions, so it shouldn’t take long to fill out. I want to know how many tasks you think you’ll complete by the end of the year, your favorite book you’ve read for the challenge this year, and your favorite/least favorite tasks. You can skip any of the questions.
Click through to take the survey! I can’t wait to hear what you all say, and I’m sure I’ll end up with a ton more books on my TBR. I’ll close the survey to responses in one week, and then I’ll crunch all that data and share my findings with you in two weeks.
Feel free to share your answers in the comments section, too! Let’s chat about our favorite reads of the year!
