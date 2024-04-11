Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Let’s talk about octopus books. Octopuses (don’t get me started on Octopi) make some of the best literary subjects for fiction and nonfiction alike. As animals who live everywhere, from intertidal zones to the deepest ocean, they’re paradoxically common and deeply mysterious. What do you mean it has mini-brains that control each of its arms? What do you mean they can recognize — and antagonize! — people? And they’re building cities?! They seem like the ultimate nature in a man vs. nature story because they present a true challenge of wits. Did you know octopus wrestling used to be a thing?

If you’re looking for books about octopuses, maybe it’s because you saw the popular documentary My Octopus Teacher. Or maybe you read the very popular Remarkably Bright Creatures and are in a cephalopod mood. We’re here to help. However you want to think about the octopus, be it through the lens of body horror, cognitive science, or even cuisine, there’s a book for you. I’ve separated them by genre, but I think you should read like an octopus would read. Be a shapeshifter; read everything. Go into those weird tiny spaces. And if you don’t like something, you always have the option of dousing it with ink and running away. (Not recommended for library books).